SciFi/Fantasy Fest Geek Market!
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Support local artisans and vendors and find the perfect gift for yourself or others at the first ever SciFi/Fantasy Fest Geek Market! Vendors will be set up in both the auditorium and the front parking lot of the Hoover Senior Center.
Senior Center
400 Municipal Dr, Hoover, AL 35216
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Library