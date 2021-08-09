"Shaking The Gates of Hell" with Author John Archibald

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Mr. John Archibald, Pulitzer Prize winning Alabama journalist, who will discuss his new book, Shaking the Gates of Hell. He will talk about his book, describing coming to grips with the civil rights of his youth in Birmingham and share his year away as a Neiman Foundation Fellow at Harvard, with a sprinkling of observations about Alabama politics. John is a columnist for the Alabama Media Group. His columns appear in The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times, the Mobile Press Register, AL.com and its social brand, Reckon. Admission is free and doors will open at 12:30pm.