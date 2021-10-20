Make plans to join the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) as they kick off their 16th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser. The Shop Save & Share Kickoff Party will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Summit on the corner of Kendra Scott and Kate Spade. The event will feature catering from Taco Mama and Nothing Bundt Cakes, music and swag bags provided by J.McLaughlin and various other retailers for the first 50 attendees. Swoozie's will also be participating in the event as well. Patrons can purchase their Shop Save & Share card at the event or online at www.shopsaveandshare.net to get 20% off and/or exclusive offers at these participating retailers along with over 230 others.

About Shop Save & Share:

Shop for a great cause during Shop Save & Share, which takes place Wednesday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 31! The 12-day event allows patrons to receive 20 percent off and/or exclusive offers at over 230 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card.

100 percent of proceeds from the sale of cards benefit the Junior League’s 30 community projects improving the lives of Birmingham women and children. With a mission of Benefiting Business and Birmingham, the JLB is encouraging patrons to purchase a card and support businesses as they continue to struggle from COVID-19 repercussions.

Shop Save & Share features premiere retailers such as Kendra Scott and J. Crew Factory, to locally owned specialty stores, boutiques and restaurants like Swoozie’s, The Lili Pad, Learning Express, At Home Furnishing, Alabama Outdoors, Shoefly Boutique and Crestline Bagel, among numerous others. Patrons can purchase the $40 Shop Save & Share card at www.shopsaveandshare.net.

In addition to the traditional 20 percent discount provided by most, some retailers may choose to offer a free menu item or other special offer for cardholders instead. In an effort to uphold safety measures amongst the COVID-19 pandemic, select retailers will be providing online shopping codes and/or offering curbside pickup options to heighten safety measures for patrons. Cardholders should check the official guide, which will be housed on the website, for details on each retailer and their offer.

Over the past 16 years, Shop Save & Share has raised more than $750,000 for the JLB’s community projects and partners. Among them include the Community Partnership of Alabama’s Meals on Wheels, YWCA of Central Alabama’s Healthy Relationships, Vineyard Family Services’ Backpack Buddies and others. Just one purchase of a $40 Shop Save & Share card can help provide the following:

An entire outfit for a survivor of sexual assault who has given their clothes as evidence

Two months of weekly food staples and supplies for one student in need

One month of diapers for a child in need or one period kit for a girl to attend school who might not otherwise through the Junior League’s Diaper/Period Products Bank

Opportunity for six elementary school children to take a field trip to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

One month worth of groceries for a senior in need

For more information about Shop Save & Share or the JLB, visit www.shopsaveandshare.net or www.jlbonline.com.