Southeastern Outings Kayak and Canoe Trip on the Locust Fork River, Section 1

Along the river we’ll see lots of wildflowers and stop to investigate islands and beaches.

Note-To view photos of what we will see on this trip, please click on this link:

https://goo.gl/photos/1Ngi3dWWLsgmadui6

Please be sure to click on the link and view the photographs.

Novice canoeists are welcome and may come on this trip, but each one must be partnered with an experienced canoeist in their canoe.

Please note that for this trip you may rent one person sit-upon plastic kayaks and paddles for $30 each at the put-in from River Beach Outfitters. Rental fees include shuttle service. Also the outfitter will charge a $15 fee for all private boats, be they canoes or kayaks, used on this outing. If you wish to rent a kayak from the outfitter, please notify Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or phone 205/631-4680 BEFORE April 24 to reserve your boat. Dan will then inform the outfitter how many rental kayaks he will need to provide to SEO people for this trip. Please note that the outfitter has only 70 one-person kayaks for rent, so be sure you call to reserve early. Once all their solo kayaks are reserved for April 24, there will be no more kayaks available to rent!

This outfitter does not have canoes to rent. However, Dan Frederick’s daughter, Aree, currently has three canoes which she is offering to rent to people who want to canoe on this trip and who do not have their own canoes. The charge for renting a canoe from Aree is $50 per boat. Southeastern Outings will pay the $15 per boat shuttle service fee for people renting canoes from Aree. Again, please notify Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or phone 205/631-4680 BEFORE April 24 to request a rental canoe if that is what you want. We will do our best to fulfill your request.

Please do NOT just show up at the meeting place on April 24 without making an advance reservation with Dan Frederick!! And if you have made a reservation to participate and then decide to cancel, please be absolutely sure to call and notify the trip leader. Don’t just tell your friend if you intend to cancel!!

Life jackets are required and must be worn. You are responsible for finding your own boat. Bring your own, borrow one, paddle with a friend, or rent from the outfitters listed.

Please bring with you in the boat your picnic lunch and something to drink. Wear old shoes you don’t mind getting wet (old sneakers work well). Also bring at least 6 feet of sturdy cord to tie up your canoe if you don’t already have rope attached to your own canoe. If you have further questions, please call the trip leader.

For more essential information about this trip, please contact Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or phone 205-631-4680.

Please meet at 9:45 a.m. at the Cleveland Chevron Service Station. We plan to depart from there at 10:00 a.m.

Reservations Required: You are required to contact Dan Frederick by email seoutings@bellsouth.net or call 205/631-4680 if you plan to come on this kayak and canoe trip. Please advise your name, telephone number, skill level, whether you are bringing a canoe or kayak and whether you need a paddling partner. You may leave a message on Dan’s answering machine if you wish.

If you want to come on the April 24 SEO kayak and canoe trip AND you are renting a boat from the outfitter at the site of the trip, in this instance you are required to call or contact ONLY the trip leader and notify him that you are coming! Dan will inform the outfitter how many rental kayaks he will need to provide to SEO people for this trip.

Info. and Trip Leader: If you have further questions, please contact Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.