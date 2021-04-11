Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike in Oak Mountain State Park

Enjoy a moderate 4 to 5-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs.

Well-behaved, properly supervised children age eight and up able to walk the distance of about 4 miles and complete the hike are welcome.

Note-To view photos of what we will see on this trip, please click on this link:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/asRo5FAwRoXO7mIH2

Please be sure to click on the link and view the photographs.

Share an adventure! Bring a friend. Optional dinner after the hike.

Please meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. We plan to depart from there at 2:00 p.m.

Please bring $5/person ($2.00 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink.

Info: Randall Adkins, 205-317-6969