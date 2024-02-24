Southern Voices Author Conference

$45 per person. Book sales and signings follow the afternoon session. Lunch on your own. You may preorder an East 59 boxed lunch by calling 205-518-6264 or visiting southernvoices.info.

Authors include:

Kate Quinn - The Diamond Eye

Yasmin Angoe - They Come at Knight

John Archibald - Shaking the Gates of Hell

Kim Cross - In Light of All Darkness

Kristin Harmel - The Paris Daughter

Daniel Nayeri - The Many Assassinations of Samir, The Seller of Dreams

Kenan Orhan - I Am My Country

Click here for tickets: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586.

Location: Theatre Level