Spooky Skate

Join us for our family-friendly Halloween public skate at the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena on Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. There will be costume contests, prizes, and more fun for the whole family! Visit our booth at the Fall Fun Fest in Pelham City Park on Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 2:00 - 4:30 pm for public skate discount coupons and special guest appearances! For more information on Public Skating, visit the Public Skate page on our website. Admission is $13 with Skate Rental, $10 for those who have their own skates.