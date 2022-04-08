Spring Plant Sale 2022

Grow your green thumb and get ready for spring planting by shopping the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens' 2022 Spring Plant Sale in person at Birmingham Botanical Gardens! Choose from hard-to-find plants specially selected for our region by the Friends' expert volunteer growers. Bring a folding cart or wagon!

Pick your plants: Heirloom Vegetables • 20+ Tomatoes and Peppers • Camellias • Azaleas • Hydrangeas • Japanese Maples • Ferns • Herbs • Annuals • Trees • Succulents • Perennials • Climbers • Natives • Tropicals • Shrubs • And much, much more!

Proceeds benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities. Thank you for your support!

Member Shopping: Friday, April 8

Open to the Public: Saturday, April 9

Learn more and see sale hours at bbgardens.org/spring