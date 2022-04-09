She's Into STEM: A STEAM Fair for girls in grades 6 to 12!

Meet prominent women from a variety of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) fields and discover all the benefits of pursuing a career in STEAM, and the wide variety of opportunities available. STEAM fields are one of the fastest growing fields, but a disproportionate number of women pursue STEAM careers. Let’s change that!

By registering for this event, you agree to allow GirlSpring to take photos of your child for educational and promotional purposes.

Email kristen@girlspring.com with questions.

April 9, 2022

In Person Location: Levite Jewish Community Center

8:30 to 9:00 – Welcome and Registration

9:00 to 10:00 – Panel

10:00 to 12:00 – Interactive Sessions

12:00 to 1:00 – Lunch

1:00 to 2:00 – Stick around to be interviewed about your experience for our podcast and share what you learn with others, and give input on our soon to be developed app!