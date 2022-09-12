STEM Storytime: Bears
to
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Grades K-2. Registration required.
Join us for an after-school K-2nd grade STEM themed hands on storytime and science exploration fun!
Visit https://northshelbylibrary.org/ to register or contact Children's Services at 205-439-5504 or nschildrens@shelbycounty-al.org for more information.
Info
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family, Library