Sunday NovelTea : Lady Clementine

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Join us as we discuss Lady Clementine by Marie Benedict.

From Marie Benedict, the New York Times bestselling author of The Only Woman in the Room, comes an incredible novel that focuses on one of the people who had the most influence during World War I and World War II: Clementine Churchill. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

AGE GROUP: Adults

205-444-7800
