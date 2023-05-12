Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony
to
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Birmingham, Alabama
Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony is an urgent, charged, and at times violent battle with fate. The orchestra will also be joined once again by budding star, violinist Tessa Lark for a performance of Jennifer Higdon’s Violin Concerto. The ASO will conclude the season by featuring Pulse by Birmingham native and composer-in-residence Brian Raphael Nabors.
Info
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Birmingham, Alabama
Concerts & Live Music, Entertainment, Music