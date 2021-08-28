Teen Volunteer Day
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Aug. 28: Teen Volunteer Day. Help the library and earn community service hours. The library will host several volunteer days this semester. Each time it is offered, students in grades 6-12 can sign up for 1-2 hours of service. Limit five volunteers per day. Contact Kaitlyn at 205-439-5512 or nsprogramming@shelbycounty-al.org to sign up for a time.
Info
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242