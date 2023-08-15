How to Tell a Story: A Moth-Inspired Workshop

If you've ever listened to The Moth StorySlam on National Public Radio and wanted to learn how to craft your own story, this workshop is for you!

Veteran Moth StorySlam storyteller Halley Cotton helps participants bring their stories to life in a way that is entertaining and enlightening. For background information, you may want to check out How to Tell a Story by Meg Bowles, although it is not required.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Location: Plaza Wing