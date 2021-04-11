The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group Monthly Meeting for April

The BIRMINGHAM AFRICAN AMERICAN GENEALOGY GROUP is a membership-based organization devoted to the study of genealogical family research. Each month BAAGG presents different topics related to genealogy work and researching personal family histories.

ONLINE VISIT TO THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ARCHIVES AND HISTORY HOLDINGS (Virtual Tour)

This is a guided tour by Courtney Pinkard of Alabama’s archives and historical holdings at Montgomery.

Please Note: Due to Covid-19, all of our monthly events will be held via ZOOM until further notice. These events require paid membership in BAAGG, except as noted. All BAAGG events are held on Sundays, except as noted. Events are subject to change without notice. Visit www.BAAGGINC.org. for more information.