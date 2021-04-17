The Magic City Classic: Alabama A&M vs Alabama State

The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University play in the game annually at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, and the winner could potentially earn a spot in the SWAC Championship. Festivities surrounding the game include the Classic Kickoff, Magic City Classic Parade, Tailgate Party and the famed halftime show performed by the Mighty Marching Hornets and the Marching Maroon and White.

$35

All tickets will be mobile and a smart phone is required.

NO paper tickets will be issued or accepted.

All tickets must be purchased online and will only allow a maximum of 4 tickets per order.

All tickets available are in the reserved sections. General Admission tickets are NOT available.

Tickets may be transferred to others electronically.

All ages must have a ticket to the game and please note there is no re-entry!