The Summit Birmingham Fitness Fest

The Summit Birmingham 214 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

The Summit Fitness Fest is all about celebrating health, wellness, and an active lifestyle. We are actively seeking health and wellness vendors who are eager to showcase their products and services to a health-conscious audience.

Registration is open now through Sept. 16.

This is an excellent chance for vendors to secure their spot and make the most of this unique event.

Location: AMC Movie Theatre Parking Lot

