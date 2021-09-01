Throughout October: Fall events at Old Baker Farm. 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville. Pumpkin patch open through Oct. 31. Cowboy Days on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1-5 p.m.; Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6-9 p.m.; Festival Weekend, featuring local vendors selling handcrafted items, will be Oct. 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission $11 ($10 cash) and includes a pumpkin. Children 1 year old and younger are free.