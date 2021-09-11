Alabama’s premier, all-woodworking festival will celebrate “Shavings, Smoke, and Sound” during its 3rd year in Montevallo’s Orr Park on Saturday, September 11, 2021!

This All Star Shelby County Tourism and Recreation Award winning event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Enjoy a uniquely Montevallo event with chainsaw wood carving, woodworking artist vendors, a whittling contest, live music, and a wooden boat race. There will also be a classic car show, a variety of children’s activities, and food vendors on site.

Festival-goers will find everything from wooden bowls, vases, jewelry, and toys, to handcrafted furniture, knives, ornaments, and more. Watch chainsaw artists carve one-of-a-kind pieces throughout the day, and bid on them at our auction!

Tinglewood Festival is inspired by a special section of Orr Park, where local artist Tim Tingle has carved faces and creatures into the dead parts of living cedar trees since a fateful ice storm in 1993.

The festival is organized by the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street, and Montevallo Arts Council as a signature event for the City of Montevallo.

Any interested artist vendors or event sponsors are invited to contact us at 205-665-1519 or info@tinglewoodfestival.com for more information about how to participate! For more information, visit tinglewoodfestival.com.