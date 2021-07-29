Trivia Night Online

Compete in our trivia night on Zoom. Play with a team or solo!

This month's trivia is all about the characters you love to hate: Villains and anti-heroes from your favorite sci-fi/fantasy movies, books, and video games.

Register to receive an email reminder and a link to the Zoom program. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

AGE GROUP: | Adults |