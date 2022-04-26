True Crime Book Club: Disappearing Ink by Travis McDade
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you! Disappearing Ink: The Insider, the FBI, and the Looting of the Kenyon College Library by Travis McDade Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. LOCATIONS: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3
