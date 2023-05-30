True Crime Book Club: Green River, Running Red by Ann Rule

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you! Green River, Running Red: The Real Story of the Green River Killer--America's Deadliest Serial Murderer by Ann Rule Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to attend in person or online. Call 205-444-7747 for more information. Locations: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7747
to
Google Calendar - True Crime Book Club: Green River, Running Red by Ann Rule - 2023-05-30 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - True Crime Book Club: Green River, Running Red by Ann Rule - 2023-05-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - True Crime Book Club: Green River, Running Red by Ann Rule - 2023-05-30 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - True Crime Book Club: Green River, Running Red by Ann Rule - 2023-05-30 18:30:00 ical