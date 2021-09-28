True Crime Book Club: The Kill Jar by J. Reuben Appelman
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you!
The Kill Jar: Obsession, Descent, and a Hunt for Detroit's Most Notorious Serial Killer by J. Reuben Appelman
Register to attend in person or online. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information.
AGE GROUP: Adults
