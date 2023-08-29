True Crime Book Club The Menendez Murders by Robert Rand
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you!
The Menendez Murders: The Shocking Untold Story of the Menendez Family and the Killings that Stunned the Nation by Robert Rand
Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to attend in person or online. Call 205-444-7748 for more information.
Locations: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3
Info
