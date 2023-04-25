True Crime Book Club: Scoundrel by Sarah Weinman

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you!

Scoundrel: How a Convicted Murderer Persuaded the Women Who Loved Him, the Conservative Establishment, and the Courts to Set Him Free by Sarah Weinman

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register in person or to attend online. For more information, call 205-444-7747.

LOCATIONS: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3