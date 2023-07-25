True Crime Book Club Without Conscience by Robert D. Hare

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you!

Without Conscience: The Disturbing World of the Psychopaths Among Us by Robert D. Hare (1999)

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to attend in person or to attend online. For more information, call 205-444-7810.

Location: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3

