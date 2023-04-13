True Stories Book Club Fuzz by Mary Roach

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Join us as we discuss nonfiction titles.

In Fuzz, Mary Roach explores the world of human-wildlife conflicts. What happens when animals break laws meant for humans? Combining forensic science and conservation genetics with a motley cast of laser scarecrows, langur impersonators, and trespassing squirrels, Roach reveals as much about humanity as about nature’s lawbreakers.

LOCATION: Fitzgerald Room

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7800
to
Google Calendar - True Stories Book Club Fuzz by Mary Roach - 2023-04-13 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - True Stories Book Club Fuzz by Mary Roach - 2023-04-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - True Stories Book Club Fuzz by Mary Roach - 2023-04-13 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - True Stories Book Club Fuzz by Mary Roach - 2023-04-13 14:00:00 ical