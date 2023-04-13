True Stories Book Club Fuzz by Mary Roach
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Join us as we discuss nonfiction titles.
In Fuzz, Mary Roach explores the world of human-wildlife conflicts. What happens when animals break laws meant for humans? Combining forensic science and conservation genetics with a motley cast of laser scarecrows, langur impersonators, and trespassing squirrels, Roach reveals as much about humanity as about nature’s lawbreakers.
LOCATION: Fitzgerald Room
