Trunk or Treat
to
The Church at Brook Hills 3145 Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
More than 50 cars with trunks open, creatively decorated, and filled with loads of great candy–that’s Trunk or Treat. You and your family are invited to be a part of it! Come in costume and prepare for a great time. Don’t forget your bags or buckets. A free, family event open to all. Hot beverages, extras, live music. Rain or shine.
Info
The Church at Brook Hills 3145 Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35242