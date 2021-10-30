Trunk or Treat at Brook Hills

MORE THAN 50 CARS with trunks open, creatively decorated, and filled with loads of great candy–that’s Trunk or Treat! You and your family are invited to be a part of it! Come in costume and prepare for a great time! Don’t forget your bags or buckets!

• A FREE, FAMILY EVENT OPEN TO ALL!

• HOT BEVERAGES, EXTRAS, LIVE MUSIC, LOTS OF FUN!

• COME AND GO AS YOU PLEASE

• RAIN OR SHINE!