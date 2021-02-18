Tween Chopsticks Challenge
to
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Registration required. For ages 8-12.
Pick up a kit in advance and then join Ms. Vanessa on Zoom to learn a little bit about chopsticks and then participate in a friendly chopsticks challenge with fellow tweens online!
Registrants will receive a link to the Zoom meeting a couple hours before the event.
Info
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Entertainment, events, Library