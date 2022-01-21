Tween Leadership Council Meeting
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
No registration required. For ages 8-12.
The Tween Leadership Council will meet at the library for pizza and planning! Vanessa will have some ideas for you to think about, but please try to come with at least one programming idea! Applications available on the Children’s page of www.northshelbylibrary.org or in the Children’s Department. Contact Vanessa at 205-439-5504 or vwarner@shelbycounty-al.org for more information.
