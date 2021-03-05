Tween Leadership Council Meeting

to

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

The newly formed Tween Leadership Council will meet to plan programs via Zoom. Ms. Vanessa will have some ideas for you to think about, but please try to come with at least one programming idea!

Apply for the tween council by submitting this application via email: https://www.northshelbylibrary.org/images/children/Tween_Leadership_Council.pdf

To  participate in this meeting you will need: 

  • Access to internet and a browser
  • Ability to get on Zoom 
  • Camera not required for this event
  • Microphone is encouraged to help with meeting interaction

Info

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
events, Library
to
Google Calendar - Tween Leadership Council Meeting - 2021-03-05 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tween Leadership Council Meeting - 2021-03-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tween Leadership Council Meeting - 2021-03-05 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tween Leadership Council Meeting - 2021-03-05 16:00:00 ical