Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31: Tween Minecrafternoons. 4 p.m. Join other tweens on the library’s Minecraft Realm. Patrons must have their own supported version of Minecraft at home in order to play. If your child is not already a member of the Tween Realm, please email Vanessa at nschildrenslibrarian@shelbycounty-al.org for more information. Registration required.