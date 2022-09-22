Tween Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament

Registration required. For ages 8-12.

Compete against your peers to see who will come out on top in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Double elimination, randomly assigned brackets. Prizes for the winner! The library has pro controllers, Joy-Cons with grips, and GameCube controllers but players are welcome to bring their own. Registration required to play, but everyone is welcome to watch. Stick around to watch the teen tournament taking place right after!