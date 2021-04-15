UAB Neuroscience Cafe "COVID-19 Update: Where Are We with Testing, Treatment, and Vaccination?” via Zoom

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo and Dr. David Kimberlin, UAB experts, will provide updates on “COVID-19 Update: Where Are We with Testing, Treatment, and Vaccination?”

The goal of our cafés is to alert the community about the terrific clinical care and conducted research taking place at UAB, as well as provide an educational opportunity. We normally pair a clinician with a fundamental scientist. Due to COVID restrictions, we are presenting via ZOOM to interested libraries in the Jefferson County system and to the Birmingham community at large. The audience is encouraged to ask questions in this informal and relaxed venue from the comfort of your own home! The Comprehensive Neuroscience Center has been offering the Neuroscience Cafe’ for over 5 years to the patrons of the Jefferson County Library system with great enthusiasm from the patrons. We now share with the larger community.

It is free but you must register. Register NOW for Zoom Meeting: https://uab.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEtduCopj0qE9ZyjGm2vCIJmUfSg9MKn9XP