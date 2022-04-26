Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia Presented by the Alzheimer's Association

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Learn about Alzheimer's and dementia and 10 warning signs to look for in yourself and others. Learn basic information on the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages, risk factors, research and FDA-approved treatments. Learn how to recognize 10 common signs of the disease in yourself and others and next steps to take, including how to talk to your doctor. The program is presented by a volunteer educator from the Alabama chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. For more information about the chapter, visit www.alz.org/al Free! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for additional information. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7800
to
Google Calendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia Presented by the Alzheimer's Association - 2022-04-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia Presented by the Alzheimer's Association - 2022-04-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia Presented by the Alzheimer's Association - 2022-04-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia Presented by the Alzheimer's Association - 2022-04-26 18:00:00 ical