Veterans Honor Flight

OLLI at UA presents Honor Flight with Jordan Plaster. For the past ten years, the Rotary Club of Tuscaloosa has offered local US veterans an opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. and the monuments honoring them. Jordan will describe how it began, how the trip has changed, share responses from participants and tell where he hopes it goes from here.

Free admission and pre-registration is required. All OLLI classes are through Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom, no worries, OLLI offers free basic training session. To register or for more information call 205-348-6482. See olli.ua.edu. for complete course catalog.