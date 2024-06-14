Vintage Videos: The Bells of St. Mary's

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

(1945, 126 min., NR)

Father O'Malley (Bing Crosby) is transferred to the Roman Catholic inner-city school St. Mary's, where he quickly falls into conflict with its headmistress, Sister Mary (Ingrid Bergman). Their primary disagreement has to do with the deteriorating school itself. Father O'Malley feels it should be abandoned and the children sent to other schools. Sister Mary and the other nuns, however, believe there is still hope, possibly in the form of charity from a wealthy business owner (Henry Travers).

Location: The Library Theatre

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Library
2054447800
to
Google Calendar - Vintage Videos: The Bells of St. Mary's - 2024-06-14 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Videos: The Bells of St. Mary's - 2024-06-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vintage Videos: The Bells of St. Mary's - 2024-06-14 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vintage Videos: The Bells of St. Mary's - 2024-06-14 14:00:00 ical