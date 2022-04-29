Vintage Videos: Singin' in the Rain (1952)
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
A silent film star falls for a chorus girl just as he and his delusionally jealous screen partner are trying to make the difficult transition to talking pictures in 1920s Hollywood. Directed by Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly. Runtime - 103 min FREE admission and refreshments. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: The Library Theatre
