Vintage Videos: Strangers on a Train (1951)

A psychopath forces a tennis star to comply with his theory that two strangers can get away with murder. In Alfred Hitchcock's adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's thriller, tennis star Guy Haines (Farley Granger) is enraged by his trampy wife's refusal to finalize their divorce so he can wed senator's daughter Anne (Ruth Roman). He strikes up a conversation with a stranger, Bruno Anthony (Robert Walker), and unwittingly sets in motion a deadly chain of events. Psychopathic Bruno kills Guy's wife, then urges Guy to reciprocate by killing Bruno's father. Meanwhile, Guy is murder suspect number one. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock Runtime - 101 minutes FREE admission and refreshments LOCATION: The Library Theatre