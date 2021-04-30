Virtual Artist Talk with Astri Snodgrass - HPL Galleries: Artist Talk Series

Meet artist and educator Astri Snodgrass in this Zoom artist talk. Astri will discuss and share her artwork in this pre-recorded virtual event.

Join on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube

Astri Snodgrass lives and works in Boise, Idaho. She holds an MFA in Studio Art from the University of Alabama and a BA in Art and Spanish from Luther College. Experiences in Norway at Nansenskolen Norsk Humanistisk Akademi and the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo in Mendoza, Argentina helped shape her interests in language, light and perception. Her work has been exhibited nationally in solo and group shows at COOP Gallery, mild climate and Channel to Channel in Nashville, Tennessee, the Fuel and Lumber Company in Birmingham, Alabama, the Sarah Moody Gallery of Art in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and McNeese State University’s Grand Gallery in Lake Charles, Louisiana, among others. She is a Hambidge Fellow and a VCCA Fellow, and has been an Artist-in-Residence at Studios Midwest. Snodgrass is an Assistant Professor of Drawing and Painting at Boise State University.