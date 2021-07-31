VIRTUAL SciFi/Fantasy Fest

The SciFi/Fantasy Fest is going virtual this year!

The 2021 SciFi/Fantasy Fest is going virtual this year! Enjoy lively discussions on your favorite science fiction, fantasy and pop culture topics, all from the comfort of your own Batcave! I mean home! As an added bonus, horror novelist and SciFi/Fantasy Fest veteran, Grady Hendrix, will join us! Panels will be viewable via Facebook and YouTube. Visit our website (www.hplscifi.com) and follow us on social media for all the latest information. You can also register to receive email reminders and updates about the festival. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

AGE GROUP: | Adults |