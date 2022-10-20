Vitaly Beckman: An Evening of Wonders

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Artistry in Illusion Best known for fooling the legendary Penn & Teller on their hit TV show, Fool Us, not once, but twice, Vitaly is a world-class illusionist. He orchestrates original illusions such as erasing audience members’ faces from their own driver’s licenses or causing a paintbrush to paint on its own. Brace yourself for a whole new take on magic as art is blended with illusion in this one-of-a-kind visual experience. Let your imagination roam into the realm of the impossible and discover the importance of finding beauty and wonder in everyday things. Tickets: $32 plus processing fees Click here for ticket information: https://www.hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre/ticketing Purchasing links coming soon. LOCATION: Theatre Level

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7888
to
Google Calendar - Vitaly Beckman: An Evening of Wonders - 2022-10-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vitaly Beckman: An Evening of Wonders - 2022-10-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vitaly Beckman: An Evening of Wonders - 2022-10-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vitaly Beckman: An Evening of Wonders - 2022-10-20 19:30:00 ical