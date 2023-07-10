Vocal Performance Camp For Beginners at Mason Music
Mason Music: Mountain Brook 2903 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Get ready to rock your next solo with Mason Music’s Vocal Performance Camp! Our experienced camp instructors will equip you with exercises to master skills like projection, diction, tone, ear-training, performance techniques, preparing for an audition and more. This camp includes time in Mason Music’s professional recording studio and will help you polish the perfect performance piece to have you prepared for anything that comes your way! All vocal skill levels are welcome.