Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9)
Mason Music (Cahaba Heights) 3187 Cahaba Heights Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35243
For students 6-9 years old who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp during winter break that’ll allow each student to learn how to sing and play instruments like the guitar, piano, drums, violin and ukulele.
