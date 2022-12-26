Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9)

to

Mason Music (Cahaba Heights) 3187 Cahaba Heights Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35243

For students 6-9 years old who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp during winter break that’ll allow each student to learn how to sing and play instruments like the guitar, piano, drums, violin and ukulele.

Info

Mason Music (Cahaba Heights) 3187 Cahaba Heights Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35243
Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-26 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-26 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-26 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-26 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-27 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-28 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-28 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-28 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-29 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-29 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-29 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-30 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-30 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners (ages 6-9) - 2022-12-30 13:00:00 ical