Winter Break Music Camp For Preschoolers (ages 3-5)

Mason Music’s Winter Break Music Camp For Preschoolers is a splendid mix of wintery wonderland magic and a perfect way for your little ones to have fun exploring musical concepts in a creative environment. Each child will spend time with a Mason Music teacher in a small group going over the basics of music theory, like dynamics, tempo and pitch, while getting an introduction to singing, playing the piano and percussion instruments. There will also be time for crafts and musical movement too!