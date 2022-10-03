All of Them Witches: Gretel & Hansel (2020)
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
A wonderfully wicked film series on Mondays in October. A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Gretel & Hansel 2020 PG-13 1h 27m LOCATION: The Library Theatre
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library