All of Them Witches: Practical Magic (1998)

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

A wonderfully wicked film series on Mondays in October. Practical Magic (1998, PG-13, 1h 44m) Two witch sisters, raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, face closed-minded prejudice and a curse which threatens to prevent them ever finding lasting love. LOCATION: The Library Theatre

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Film, Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - All of Them Witches: Practical Magic (1998) - 2022-10-17 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - All of Them Witches: Practical Magic (1998) - 2022-10-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - All of Them Witches: Practical Magic (1998) - 2022-10-17 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - All of Them Witches: Practical Magic (1998) - 2022-10-17 18:30:00 ical