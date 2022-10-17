All of Them Witches: Practical Magic (1998)
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
A wonderfully wicked film series on Mondays in October. Practical Magic (1998, PG-13, 1h 44m) Two witch sisters, raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, face closed-minded prejudice and a curse which threatens to prevent them ever finding lasting love. LOCATION: The Library Theatre
