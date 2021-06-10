The World Through the Dime Store Door: A Memoir

OLLI at UA Presents The World Thru the Dime Store Door: A Memoir with Aileen Henderson. A coming-of-age memoir evoking farm, mining, and small-town life in Tuscaloosa County a the world transitions from the Great Depression to World War II. Aileen Kilgore Henderson has published eight books and at 100 years old, she continues to write. All OLLI classes are via Zoom technology: not familiar with Zoom, no worries, free training sessions are also offered. This class is free, but pre-registration is required to receive link. Call 205-348-6482 and see olli.ua.edu for complete listing of OLLI classes.