World Wide Knit in Public Day
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Craft together on the Plaza!
All around the world, people bring out their knitting or other yarn projects to celebrate the joy of handicrafts with others. Celebrate this annual event in style at a special meeting of Purl on the Plaza, with door prizes, food, demonstrations and show-and-tell -- plus plenty of fellowship!
Location: Plaza
Info
